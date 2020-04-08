The Idiots Are Getting Ready To Declare The Coronavirus Crisis A Hoax (AGAIN)

Articles

The death and hospitalization predictions of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which have been cited by Dr. Deborah Birx, have been revised downward -- and right-wingers are very interested in this revision. One of the more evenhanded reports on the revisions at a right-wing site comes from Hot Air's Allahpundit: ... the new IHME projections for hospitalization in New York are waaaaaay down.... Overall US:-# of deaths projected decreased from 93,531 to 81,766-Projected total bed shortage went from 87,674 to 36,654-Peak dates(April 15 for resource needed peak, 16th for peak daily death toll) unchanged -Under 200 deaths a day: Moved from June 3 to May 18 — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) April 6, 2020 ... A new paper published by Jeffrey Harris, an economist at MIT, points to growing evidence that New York has indeed flattened the curve:

