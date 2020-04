Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

One of the hardest-hit facilities is in Oakdale, La. "They feel like they're sitting ducks," says Arjeane Thompson, whose boyfriend is an inmate. And staff are working overtime under the strain.

(Image credit: Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

