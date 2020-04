Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 09:02 Hits: 0

Voters in Wisconsin head to the polls for a primary election. British Prime Minister Johnson is moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital. And, Japan is declaring a state of emergency.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/07/828688316/news-brief-wisconsin-primary-boris-johnsons-condition-japan-declaration?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics