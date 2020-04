Articles

Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

Instead of mass layoffs, Germany tries to safeguard employment. Under a program called Kurzarbeit, when companies declare they're under financial distress, the government helps pay their workers.

(Image credit: Thomas Kienzle /AFP via Getty Images)

