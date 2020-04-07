Biden V. Trump Or Truth V. Bullsh*t

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 12:24 Hits: 1

Donald Trump’s epic string of lies about coronavirus is impressive enough on its own, but it looks even worse when you compare it with former Vice President Joe Biden’s public statements on the same topic. Greg Sargent did just that, with a devastating timeline. Bear in mind that Biden doesn’t command the airwaves every time he decides to clear his throat. He doesn’t get daily press briefings to stroke his own ego. He has to make what he says count—like writing a USA Today op-ed on January 27 warning that the outbreak “will get worse before it gets better” and that “I am concerned that the Trump administration’s shortsighted policies have left us unprepared for a dangerous epidemic that will come sooner or later.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/biden-v-trump-or-truth-v-bs