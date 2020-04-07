Trump Boots IG Who Would Oversee $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Effort

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:13 Hits: 5

President Trump has removed acting Pentagon inspector general Glenn Fine from his post as the chairman of the federal panel Congress created to oversee his administration’s management of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief law, Politico and the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Fine was notified Monday that he is being replaced by acting inspector general of the Environmental Protection Agency Sean O’Donnell, according to Politico.

Fine had served as acting Pentagon inspector general for more than four years, after serving as the Department of Justice’s inspector general for 11 years.

Fine’s ouster comes amid Trump’s ongoing war against inspectors general. On Friday, Trump fired the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, who handled the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. A few days later, Trump railed against HHS principal deputy inspector general Christi Grimm, who authored a damning report on testing shortages, by falsely accusing her of being an Obama administration holdover.

