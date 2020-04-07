The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hints and Clues

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

We are still in a space where we’re just getting hints and clues about just how this COVID-19 Crisis response is being handled, who’s doing what and just how much private companies are involved – and if so whether they are being allowed to extract windfall profits. Here’s a snippet from yesterday’s Morning Joe where The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reported that Jared Kushner’s role in the taskforce is largely to liaise with GOP donors and the White House’s corporate allies. I think that speaks for itself.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/q9pF8noNBeE/hints-and-clues

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version