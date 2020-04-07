Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:20 Hits: 6

We are still in a space where we’re just getting hints and clues about just how this COVID-19 Crisis response is being handled, who’s doing what and just how much private companies are involved – and if so whether they are being allowed to extract windfall profits. Here’s a snippet from yesterday’s Morning Joe where The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reported that Jared Kushner’s role in the taskforce is largely to liaise with GOP donors and the White House’s corporate allies. I think that speaks for itself.

Robert Costa on Kushner's role in White House COVID response: "Jared Kushner is there and he's really being a liaison to different donors and corporate allies of this administration, which has created confusion about the chain of command." pic.twitter.com/S8avc0UPIM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 7, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/q9pF8noNBeE/hints-and-clues