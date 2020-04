Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 17:07 Hits: 3

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that he is volunteering at a local hospital after becoming coronavirus-free. The Kentucky senator, who tested positive for the coronavirus a little more than two weeks ago, posted a photo of himself in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/491573-rand-paul-volunteering-at-hospital-after-negative-coronavirus-test