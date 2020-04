Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 14:41 Hits: 1

Ben Williamson and Alyssa Farah — both close to new chief of staff Mark Meadows — will play senior roles. Kayleigh McEnany, a campaign spokeswoman, will become the new press secretary.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/07/828134122/white-house-press-secretary-grisham-moves-back-to-first-ladys-office?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics