Voter Suppression May Backfire As Wisconsin Lines Up To Vote

Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

Did Republicans learn NOTHING from the theater receipts from Monty Python's Life of Brian (now on Netflix)? The 1979 film was set to be a small art-type comedy until it was banned for blasphemy: It may not be true that all publicity is good publicity, but in the case of Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which was released 40 years ago, some of the bad publicity was heaven-sent. The comedy team’s irreverent Biblical romp had been due to open on 200 screens across the US, but after various religious groups protested against it, the number of screens was tripled. “They actually made me rich,” said John Cleese of the protesters on one American talk show. “I feel we should send them a crate of champagne or something.” (On topic, this has been making the rounds) Life of Brian: Trump Administration COVID edition. pic.twitter.com/NFNrqtafF0 — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 4, 2020 So what happens when Donald Trump, The Supreme Court and Republican-stacked courts in Wisconsin make absentee voting during a pandemic more difficult? Essentially telling people voter turnout is blasphemous to Republican power?

