Politics Podcast: Wisconsin’s Election Is A Mess

Monday, 06 April 2020

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we dig into some of the challenges that would accompany holding an election amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of the publishing of this podcast, it was unclear whether Wisconsin would be the only state in the country to hold in-person voting in April — the state is scheduled to go to the polls on Tuesday. The Democratic governor issued an executive order to postpone the election on Monday, but the last-minute move was challenged in court by the Republican-controlled legislature. Late Monday (after we recorded this podcast), the state Supreme Court overturned the governor’s order and it appears the election will happen. The team discusses why the state wasn’t able to agree on a postponement earlier.

The crew also looked at how different parts of the country have responded to the COVID-19 crisis and whether hot spots, such as New York, are beginning to turn a corner.

