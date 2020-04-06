The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Wisconsin’s Election Is A Mess

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

 
In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we dig into some of the challenges that would accompany holding an election amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of the publishing of this podcast, it was unclear whether Wisconsin would be the only state in the country to hold in-person voting in April — the state is scheduled to go to the polls on Tuesday. The Democratic governor issued an executive order to postpone the election on Monday, but the last-minute move was challenged in court by the Republican-controlled legislature. Late Monday (after we recorded this podcast), the state Supreme Court overturned the governor’s order and it appears the election will happen. The team discusses why the state wasn’t able to agree on a postponement earlier.

The crew also looked at how different parts of the country have responded to the COVID-19 crisis and whether hot spots, such as New York, are beginning to turn a corner.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-wisconsins-election-is-a-mess/

