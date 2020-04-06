Trump Goes On A Tear When Pressed About HHS IG Report On Testing Shortages

Articles

After kicking off the White House coronavirus task force briefing by insisting that governors have been “very happy” regarding the administration’s response to shortages on key medical supplies, President Trump became increasingly frustrated when reporters pressed him about the HHS inspector general’s report that found “severe shortages of testing supplies and extended waits for test results limited hospitals’ ability to monitor the health of patients and staff.”

Trump first lashed out at ABC News’ Jon Karl after he asked about the HHS inspector general’s report, calling him a “third rate” reporter. The President then went on to slam Fox News’ Kristen Fisher for asking a “horrid” question about the testing failures brought up in the report.

Trump also railed against the author of the report, HHS principal deputy inspector general Christi Grimm, by falsely accusing her of being an Obama administration holdover. (Grimm has worked at HHS since 1999 and previously served during the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations.)

