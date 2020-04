Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is one of the few governors who hasn't issued a statewide stay-at-home order. He tells All Things Considered about the measures he says do more to slow the virus's spread.

(Image credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

