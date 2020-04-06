CNN Doctor Shreds Peter Navarro: 'This Is Not A 'Can't-Hurt-Might-Help-Why-Not' Situation!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

The hubris and defensiveness of Peter Navarro pushed even John Berman to the limit on Monday. And CNN presenting "both sides" between Peter "social scientist" Navarro and a medical doctor Sanjay Gupta is absurd. At least they gave Dr. Gupta the last word, this time. JOHN BERMAN: We all want the same thing, which is people to get better. NAVARRO: I'm not sure we do sometimes. BERMAN: What are you talking about? Hang on. NAVARRO: You're really, you're setting this up kind of as a false dichotomy between, you know this doctor over here. BERMAN: I respect you, don't you dare for a second suggest I don't want people to get better from this. I got two friends -- NAVARRO: No, no, that's not what I said, John. Don't put those words in my mouth. When you say that when we come on here and we say we all want the same thing, there's this political overtone, this battle between you know, you're trying to set up a dichotomy. BERMAN: We want people to get better. No false dichotomy. We want people to get better and I appreciate your efforts to do so. Don't suggest my questions are anything other than trying to figure out what science is behind this, and the efficacy.

