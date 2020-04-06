Trump's Briefings May Be Backfiring As MAGA Notices Real-Time Incompetence

Articles

So with all of us sheltering-in-place, it seems Manny Peeple are watching the daily COVID-19 / MAGA rallies (nothing better to watch?) and you know what? It seems that Americans are finally catching on that Lord Damp Nut is an incompetent loon and a danger to our health Support for President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has diminished over the past two weeks, according to a new survey, with a majority of Americans now disapproving of his response to the public health crisis. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday reports that 52 percent of respondents disapprove of his management of the deadly outbreak, while only 47 percent approve. The president’s latest rating in the survey shows Trump’s support backsliding from the levels he achieved in mid-March, when more than half of Americans, 55 percent, approved of his response and 43 percent disapproved.

