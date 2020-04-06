Cuomo Flatly Rejects Idea Of Burying Bodies In NYC Park Amid COVID Crisis

Articles

Monday, 06 April 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) shot down a New York City council member’s plan to have those who had died from COVID-19 be buried in a New York City public park due to potential overcrowding at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

“I have heard nothing about that,” the governor said during a press conference in the city’s Javitz Center. “I’ve heard a lot of wild rumors, but I have not heard anything about the city burying people in parks.”

“No. No,” Cuomo replied when asked if he supported the idea.

The governor also said he wasn’t aware of any freezers at OCME facilities running out of space in the first place

“I haven’t heard that there was an issue,” he told reporters.

Mark Levine, the chair of the New York City Council health committee, had claimed earlier on Monday that the freezers “will soon be full” and therefore city officials would soon begin a “temporary internment” process in a city park.

