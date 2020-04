Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:44

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) called for abortion clinics to close Monday so that their medical supplies can be redirected to fight the coronavirus pandemic.The Louisiana senator requested public officials shut down these clinics across the country and...

