Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 18:57 Hits: 10

 Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Monday that there will "definitely" need to be a fourth coronavirus bill, which he said will force lawmakers to return to Washington."Look, I believe we are going to definitely need to do...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/491390-schumer-says-nation-will-definitely-need-new-coronavirus-relief-bill