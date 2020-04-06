Trump Pimps Snake Oil And Happy Talk, But There's A Long Road Ahead

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:00 Hits: 6

An unbylined New York Times report dispenses with euphemisms while describing the president's approach to the coronavirus crisis. Veering from grim warnings to baseless assurances in a single news conference, President Trump on Saturday predicted a surging death toll in what may be “the toughest week” of the coronavirus pandemic before also dispensing unproven medical advice. He suggested again that Americans might be able to congregate for Easter Sunday services. The unproven medical advice is more of Trump's incessant hyping of hydroxychloroquinone, which has been found to be not particularly effective in a French study. Trump went on to muse aloud about the possibility of relaxing social distancing guidelines somewhat for Easter services next week ("he had told advisers, 'maybe we could allow special for churches' gatherings that were possibly outside with 'great separation'"). Oh and he also wants sports to come back:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/no-matter-what-trump-says-isnt-going-be