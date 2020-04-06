Peter Navarro: 'I Bet On Trump's Intuition' Over Science When It Comes To Treatment Of COVID-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:22 Hits: 8

Peter Navarro, Trump's Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, who now is identifying as a social scientist, made the rounds on television today... after it was reported that he got into a heated confrontation with Dr. Fauci in a green room over the use of hydroxychloroquine on the coronavirus. Earlier this morning on Fox and Friends, Navarro was reciting his Kellyanne Conway-prepared alternative facts and talking points about the anti-malaria drug, when co-host Ainsley Earhardt brought up the good Dr F. In an annoyed tone she asked, "So what does Dr. Fauci want, does he want more testing?" What a pain in the ass that Dr. Fauci is. How dare he slow Trump's roll after the stable genius bragged about hydroxychloroquine. Navarro knows exactly what Dr. Fauci's objections are to administering hydroxychloroquine without verifiable results, but Navarro just stated he will let the medical professional speak for himself. "He takes the view that is important to have control studies, randomized studies and go through the science and come to the end and determine what's going on," Navarro said. You mean like a true medical professional? Like someone whose oath is 'first do no harm?' Navarro brought up the fact that he was a social scientist again and how he agrees with having real testing to see if a drug is an effective treatment. Navarro claimed that we are in a war and that Trump is a wartime president.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/peter-navarro-i-be-trumps-intutition-over