HHS Official Agrees With Birx: &#8216;Don&#8217;t Go Every Day To The Grocery Store&#8217;

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:45 Hits: 7

Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir on Monday agreed with White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx about the “peak week” ahead for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

When asked during an interview on the “TODAY Show” about Birx advising against going to the grocery store or even the pharmacy during a White House briefing on Saturday, Giroir said she is “absolutely right.”

“We’re all saying the same thing,” Giroir said. “It’s that you really need to keep your physical contact with others and surfaces to the minimal possible.”

Giroir quickly pointed out that he does not mean that people should go without medications, but that they should limit their visits to grocery stores and pharmacies.

“If you need to go to the pharmacy to get your medications, if you need to get groceries — do it,” Giroir said. “But don’t go every day to the grocery store like many people do. Do it as infrequently as possible.”

Giroir added that it’s best “do the kind of take-out things” to limit the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“Anything you can do to protect yourself to avoid yourself from getting this virus and being in the hospital for a month or potentially facing death — I think it’s advised to do that,” Giroir said.

Watch Giroir’s remarks below:

Watch @HHS_ASH's full interview with @savannahguthrie about the peak week in some cities for coronavirus cases, the latest on testing in the US and more. pic.twitter.com/MMFuMp2b35 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 6, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/1uShx-KMel0/hhs-ash-brett-giroir-birx-avoid-grocery-stores-coronavirus