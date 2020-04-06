The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Barbados Claims US Seized Ventilators En Route to Country

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

The government of Barbados is charging that shipment of 20 ventilators it had ordered and already paid for were seized by US authorities and prevented from reaching Barbados. Minister of Health and Wellness Jeffrey Bostic told reporters at a press conference “They were seized in the United States. Paid for, but seized, so we are trying to see exactly what is going to transpire there.”

To date, the epidemic appears limited in Barbados. But cases have grown rapidly in recent days. The country has 48 ventilators but only 3 of the 56 Barbadians who have tested positive are currently on ventilator support. The country has just under 300,000 residents.

Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw placed the country on a full shelter in place order on Friday.

[Thanks to TPM Reader SK for the tip.]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/nkGrW0mOi9I/barbados-claims-us-seized-ventilators-en-route-to-country

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version