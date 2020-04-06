Barbados Claims US Seized Ventilators En Route to Country

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 01:44 Hits: 10

The government of Barbados is charging that shipment of 20 ventilators it had ordered and already paid for were seized by US authorities and prevented from reaching Barbados. Minister of Health and Wellness Jeffrey Bostic told reporters at a press conference “They were seized in the United States. Paid for, but seized, so we are trying to see exactly what is going to transpire there.”

To date, the epidemic appears limited in Barbados. But cases have grown rapidly in recent days. The country has 48 ventilators but only 3 of the 56 Barbadians who have tested positive are currently on ventilator support. The country has just under 300,000 residents.

Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw placed the country on a full shelter in place order on Friday.

[Thanks to TPM Reader SK for the tip.]

