Lincoln Chafee Ends Libertarian Run for President

Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020

Former Rhode Island governor and senator Lincoln Chafee has ended his run for president as a Libertarian.

Chafee said in a Facebook post Sunday that he looks "forward to helping other Libertarians seeking office."

He said his campaign was changed by the coronavirus but had a successful transfer to virtual connections amid the outbreak.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party. He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006. Chafee was elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

He mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

