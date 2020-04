Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 9

Despite the pandemic, the state is forging ahead with its election Tuesday. But many voters, poll workers and local officials are quite upset.

(Image credit: Morry Gash/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/06/827122852/it-s-madness-wisconsin-s-election-amid-coronavirus-sparks-anger?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics