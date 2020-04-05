The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Evangelical Churches Run Smack Into Coronavirus' Lethal Reality, But Some Continue To Resist

Evangelical churches with a right-wing, Christian-nationalist political bent really want nothing more than to resist government orders to cease holding services during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The main drawback is that there’s the possibility of killing off their congregations. So most of them are being appropriately cautious and heeding their respective governors’ stay-at-home orders. One well-noted resisting pastor gave in and closed his doors after he was arrested. But more than a few of them are still planning to hold services Sunday, and for the foreseeable future. Several states, including Florida, have carved out exceptions for religious services in their stay-at-home orders, along with Texas, Michigan, Delaware, New Mexico, Ohio, and West Virginia. Other states, including Virginia, are limiting congregation sizes to 10 people.

