Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 20:59 Hits: 11

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tweeted out a video, cutting together the “Heroes of the Pandumbic.” In the tweet, The Daily Show name checked the luminaries we have seen and written about over the past few weeks: Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Gutfield. Schlapp.

