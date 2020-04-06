MSNBC's Joy Reid On Andrew Cuomo's Leadership: 'In A Way, He Is The President'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 02:00 Hits: 13

MSNBC host Joy Reid asserted on Sunday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is now the acting president of the United States for many Americans. During a segment on MSNBC, a guest lamented that Donald Trump is the president instead of Cuomo, who has gotten national attention over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "I have to admit that I am a fan of Andrew Cuomo," former ABC News anchor Carole Simpson said, "and wish very much that he were president of the United States now running a national battle against this virus." "I mean, kind of, isn't he?" Reid said of Cuomo. "I mean, isn't he actually [the president]? I mean, in a way, he is the president."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/msnbcs-joy-reid-andrew-cuomos-leadership