Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 11:00 Hits: 4

Congress left for an extended recess as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and may not return for several weeks. Lawmakers say their days have turned into a blur of conference calls and video chats.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/05/826706805/trapped-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic-congress-tries-new-ways-of-legislating-from-?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics