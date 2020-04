Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 4

With millions suddenly out of work, U.S. lawmakers are drafting for another coronavirus relief bill. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Rep. Nita Lowey, head of the House Appropriations committee.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/05/827582467/congress-has-committed-2-trillion-to-economic-relief-its-considering-even-more?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics