Chris Wallace Skewers Surgeon General For Comparing Virus To Smoking

Published on Sunday, 05 April 2020

Trump has filled his cabinet and the federal government with sycophants and incompetents as his Surgeon General made quite evident this morning. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams joined Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday , armed with the most ridiculous and myopic administration reasons for why Donald Trump refuses to issue a federally mandated stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the coronavirus . Adams was the Health Commissioner in Indiana under then Gov. Mike Pence which explains much, given the dreadful HIV epidemic in Indiana under his watch. Adams came to FNS prepared with lengthy Kellyanne Conway talking points which were as empty and vacuous as anything I've heard coming from a medical professional about the spread of COVID-19. After declaring on several Sunday talk shows that the coming weeks will be like Pearl Harbor and 9/11 for America, he shrank when asked why Trump refused to invoke the national stay-at-home order and instead kept holding up a piece of paper. “The coronavirus is not a state issue, it doesn’t follow or respect state borders," Wallace said. "Dr. Fauci says he believes there should be a national stay-at-home order. Is he wrong?” While practically shaking in his chair, Adams proceeded to list all of his Kellyanne Conway's special alternative facts for today's media blitz.

