Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 18:45 Hits: 1

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday outlined wide-ranging priorities for a fourth coronavirus relief package as lawmakers begin to discuss new legislation amid the pandemic.Sanders, in a list released by his presidential campaign,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/491051-sanders-calls-for-2000-monthly-payments-suspending-some-bills-amid-pandemic