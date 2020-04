Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 19:45 Hits: 4

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG) should be allowed to work free of any “pressure” after President Trump fired its top watchdog in what critics say was an act of political retaliation."Like any...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/491179-burr-says-intelligence-watchdog-should-be-independent-after-inspector-general