Georgia's Senate Candidate Clobbers Kemp's Libertarianism, Cowardice, And Fear

Teresa Tomlinson is running to unseat Senator David Perdue (R-GA). The former mayor of Columbus, GA joined Joy Reid to discuss the unconscionable response of Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it became a master class in why Libertarians and Libertarianism are so dangerous and should be kept out of government at all costs. Tomlinson and Reid highlighted the disgraceful news conference of a few days ago, wherein Kemp claimed he had just learned the night before that a person could spread COVID-19 while asymptomatic. Tomlinson mentioned that Kemp had become the butt of many jokes because of that, based on the premise of his "stupidity," or lack of intellect. She called complete BS on that. She claims Kemp knew weeks ago that asymptomatic folks could spread the disease, and it was "cowardice and fear" that kept him from looking into the camera and warning his citizens, not "stupidity." Tomlinson cited "Republican swagger, his 'Don't Tread On Me,' his go-it-alone-ism that had put them at risk."

