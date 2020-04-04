The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MSNBC Guests: DeSantis’ COVID-19 ‘Colossal Failure’ Directly Tied To Trumpism

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and guests brutally analyzed DeSantis’ response (and lack thereof) to the pandemic in a state that is now a hotspot of contagion. Velshi pointed out that while DeSantis has finally issued a statewide stay-at-home order, his “botched response” has resulted in more than 10,000 cases and 169 deaths in Florida. “Those numbers are expected to continue climbing,” Velshi continued. He also noted there is now an “immense strain” on the state’s healthcare systems, too. Former Florida Republican Congressman David Jolly said, “It's hard to judge Ron DeSantis' role in this as anything but a colossal failure.” Jolly explained how Trumpism is at the root of DeSantis’ failures:

