Trump Rages About Whistleblower: 'Someone Oughtta Sue His Ass Off!'

Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020

Honestly, these press briefings with Trump get more and more batsh*t every single day. Why give them air? Why give HIM air? What do we learn? Close to nothing. Today, though, his reaction the press bringing up something he did having nothing to do with COVID-19 was very instructive. Trump fired the Intelligence Community's Inspector General, Michael Atkinson yesterday. Atkinson is the one who received the whistleblower's report that Trump's administration was withholding aid from Ukraine illegally in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden and his son. As was his job, Atkinson reviewed the report, and finding it compelling and urgent, passed it on to Congress. Now, while he thinks the entire country is looking the other way because of COVID-19, Trump took the opportunity to fire Atkinson. A reporter at today's briefing decided to bring it up, asking why he was fired, since he was simply doing his job by taking the complaint to Congress. As you can imagine, Trump did not take kindly to this. Snarling like the rabid, mangy, raccoon that he is, he brought out all the usual taunts and lies.

