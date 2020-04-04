Fox Host Is 'Losing Faith' In Stay At Home Order When There's Money To Be Made

Articles

When Dagen McDowell and Harris Faulkner are making sense on Fox "News," you need to look for a rupture in the space-time continuum, but there it was today when they were speaking on the need to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. McDowell talked about being shocked and appalled that she saw tourists at the supermarket, because why on God's Green Earth is anyone with sense still vacationing at this point? She says she wanted to stop them and ask, "Why are you here?" She highlighted the fact that governors who issued stay-at-home orders had better results in reducing spread, and backed it up with the New York Times' study of cell phone use proving that those folks were staying within a mile of their homes. McDowell wondered (completely unironically, I might add,) if people just needed the crap scared out of them in order to stay home. Harris Faulkner came in behind her to ask if it wasn't a matter of patriotism to keep everyone safe by adhering to those guidelines. Melissa Francis, though, needed to snap everyone back to Fox's Earth 2 by questioning the wisdom of keeping everyone alive when there was money to be made, already! FRANCIS: It is. I mean, I just wonder -- and I know David is sort of in this camp with me -- I wonder, in the long run, when we look back at this, it does seem like it spread all over New York. At this point, I don't know about the efficacy of staying inside indefinitely. Who doesn't know ten or 12 people who have it at this point, personally? FAULKNER: I don't.

