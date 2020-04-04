General Honoré Shreds Jared Kushner: 'He Has No Idea What The Hell He's Talking About'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 15:00

General Russel Honoré is not impressed with Jared Kushner at all. Nor is the former commander of the Katrina response impressed with the administration's handling of this terrible public health crisis. And who can blame him? When the administration admits that they're distributing personal protective gear to the private market in order to pit states against each other, we've entered the Hunger Games part of the national nightmare we are in. But General Honoré reserved his greatest disdain for Little Lord Fauntleroy Kushner and his BS about the national stockpile. After playing Kushner's ridiculous claim during Thursday's marathon press conference/Trump rally that "the notion of the federal stockpile was it was supposed to be our stockpile not states' stockpiles they then use," Katy Tur asked the general to try and make sense of it. "He has no idea what the hell he's talking about," Honoré said. "He almost remembered a slide he saw." After explaining what that slide may have said, the general reiterated his first statement: "But he has no idea what the hell he is talking about and he may be confusing the situation more than he is adding to the clarity of the situation." That's pretty much par for the course from this administration. Watch the whole thing, because he explains how this response should be handled instead of how it's handled.

