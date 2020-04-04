Vengeful Trump Fires Inspector General Who Greenlit Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint

Articles

National Security Analyst Samantha Vinograd laid into Trump for firing Inspector General Michael Atkinson yesterday. IG Atkinson was doing his job, and doing it well, when he received and acted on a whistleblower's report that Trump's administration was withholding Congressionally-approved aid in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden and his son. This report led to Trump's impeachment, and he is hell-bent on destroying anyone he can who played a role in it. Vinograd was beside herself. VINOGRAD: Trump has decimated his own intelligence to date, and now he’s continuing that pet project at a moment when, arguably, we need more, not fewer, competent professionals on board. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for the entire U.S. government, including the U.S. intelligence community. In the face of the novel coronavirus, resources are strained. We have less intelligence professionals able to come to work and access classified servers. And rather than trying to marshal resources at this time, President Trump has removed a competent intelligence professional from a key post. She did not stop there. Vinograd highlighted the disadvantage at which he placed the rest of the intelligence community by not allowing a proper transition.

