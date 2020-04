Articles

World Politics

President Donald Trump has fired the intelligence watchdog who handled the complaint that triggered his impeachment.



Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/trump-fires-watchdog-who-handled-ukraine-complaint