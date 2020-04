Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 20:24 Hits: 1

Hospitals will be reimbursed by the federal government through the historic economic relief package to treat uninsured patients infected with the coronavirus, the president said.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/03/823924444/white-house-stresses-payments-will-come-soon-as-unemployment-soars?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics