Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 02:49 Hits: 9

Atkinson first raised concerns about a complaint involving President Trump's communications with Ukraine, which led to the impeachment inquiry.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/03/827195027/president-trump-fires-intelligence-community-inspector-general-michael-atkinson?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics