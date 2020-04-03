Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 20:55 Hits: 7

Fox News' Laura Ingraham is so used to interviewing muppets like Dan Bongino that she forgets how embarrassing it might be for her to start a Twitter feud with someone that's actually intelligent. Case in point: Never mess with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Doctor of Mixology will save us! https://t.co/I6mH9tGyFj — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 3, 2020 I believe Laura got 'mixed up' by the term 'comorbidity' And then AOC turned her to dust. Didn’t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID “treatment” that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying self-administer it?I’m sorry, why are you on TV again? https://t.co/Lfc6RvtBDS

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/aoc-punks-laura-ingraham