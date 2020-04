Articles

Friday, 03 April 2020

Mike Bloomberg's presidential bid didn't last long, but he promised staffers jobs through November. Now some who were abruptly laid off during a pandemic are detailing how they say they were misled.

(Image credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

