Frenzied Surge In Gun Sales Fueled By Pandemic Fears Outpaces All Previous Spikes

Toilet paper and hand sanitizer may have been on most panicked shoppers’ minds in March when the novel coronavirus pandemic first hit the United States. But as bare as those shelves might be, they have nothing on guns. Doubtless inspired by the apocalyptic view of vacant streets across the nation, Americans rushed out to buy guns at an astonishing rate: Some 1.9 million guns were sold in March, trailing only the mad rush after the Sandy Hook shooting in January 2013 for sales in a single month. While most previous spikes were driven by fears of imminent gun restrictions (which never materialized), the March sales were apparently fueled primarily by fears of social breakdown related to the COVID-19 virus’ lethal effects. The sales were matched by a 41% spike in background checks, according to the FBI.

