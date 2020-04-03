Tucker Carlson Can't Believe We're Letting Actual Health Experts Make Decisions

Articles

Published on Friday, 03 April 2020

There are so many things to say about Tucker Carlson, none of them good. Because even during the rare times when he says something that appears thoughtful on the surface, there's always a deep vein of anti-intellectualism and an embrace of populist, authoritarian code words. Like this conversation, where he blames the coronavirus epidemic not on Trump's criminal negligence, but on.... public health experts? "What would've happened for example if we would’ve adopted a more conventional response to this epidemic? What if we asked the elderly and the immunocompromised and anyone else facing statistically higher rates of risk to stay inside, cloistered away," Carlson said. "And then at the same time allowed the rest of the population to use informed common sense and continue to work? What if we’d done that a month ago? Would the death rate today be much higher than it is now? Maybe, maybe not. We don't know. But it’s clearly a conversation we should’ve had before we locked the entire country down and put ten million people out of work. "But we didn’t have that conversation. Instead we outsourced the decision to public health officials. And that's a strange irony of the moment we’re living through. One of the main lessons of this crisis is that the public health establishment failed us badly." Sure, Tucker. That's the lesson. Not putting a narcissistic, pathologically indifferent reality TV star in a position where the problems were so far over his swollen, self-interested head.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/tucker-carlson-cant-believe-were-letting