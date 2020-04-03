If Navy Capt. Brett Crozier Had Only Committed War Crimes, He Would Have Gotten A Medal

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 12:25 Hits: 7

Via Stars and Stripes: A cheering and applauding crowd of sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt wished farewell to their captain, who the Navy relieved of command after he raised concerns about the spreading coronavirus on his ship in a letter that was leaked to the media. Hundreds were pictured in the gathering in the ship’s hangar deck and many chanted Capt. Brett Crozier’s name in multiple videos posted to social media. The send off for Captain Brett Crozier who was relieved from duty for TRYING TO SAVE THE LIVES OF HIS CREW pic.twitter.com/EEDG1U3rYE — Danny Ocean (@The_UnSilent_) April 3, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/if-captain-crozier-had-committed-war