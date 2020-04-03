Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 14:08 Hits: 5

No More Mister Nice Blog: Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis won’t cancel church services even as some continue to lay on hands, speak in tongues and spread Coronavirus. Alas, A Blog: Social distancing over the years. SCOTUSblog: Will the global pandemic lead the Supreme Court to streaming oral arguments? EPI Blog: Three and a half million American workers likely lost their health insurance over just the past two weeks. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "The American system has access to healthcare for everybody. It's called the emergency room.” (Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), March 12, 2014.)

