Friday News Dump: Stimulus Checks Could Take 20 Weeks, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 April 2020 14:38 Hits: 5

The darkness drops again; but now I know That twenty centuries of stony sleep Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle, And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born? -- William Butler Yeats, The Second Coming Okay: If you don't have direct deposit info on file with the IRS, I'd suggest you file your taxes ASAP if you want to get that stimulus check anytime soon. Fortunately, for those who are on Social Security, they will now use that information: Lawmakers & staff who helped draft the rescue package have privately expressed concerns that the Trump administration may be overwhelmed by the demand for loans & unable to get checks out the door as fast and responsibly as they're needed https://t.co/8QHjsIYPmI — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 3, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/friday-news-dump-stimulus-checks-could