Fauci Flays Fox And Friends For Foxsplaining Fake COVID Cure

Friday, 03 April 2020

On Fox and Friends the Trump Trio of idiots continued their Trump bootlicking this morning by trying to force Dr. Fauci into admitting Hydroxychloroquine is a treatment for the coronavirus. And their number one "Doctor" resource is reality TV star Dr. Oz, whose reputation for selling quack cures and doubtful remedies is well-known. Top Doctors Ask Columbia University to Remove Dr. Oz from Faculty for “Promoting Quack Treatments and Cures” http://t.co/i4yKdWRqNL — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 17, 2015 Trump's idiotic promotion of that "cure" without the backing of medical experts is totally on brand for Dr. Oz and So-Called President Stable Genius. Surprise, the Fox and Frienders are not doctors either. And there were uncomfortable silences throughout his interview.

