Susan Collins Praises Trump's Coronavirus Press Briefings

Collins' spin on Trump continuing to spread disinformation about the COVID-19 outbreak is about as Susan Collinsy as anything I've ever seen. Do better, Maine. Elect Sara Gideon. Source: Bangor Daily News BDN: Last month, you said you wanted President Trump to “step back” from the public response to the virus. The president has made some comments over the past couple of months that downplayed the virus or were factually incorrect. For example, he said that in February cases in the U.S. were declining and then later that anyone who wanted a test could get one. Did some of his public comments contradict what you were hearing in private briefings at the time? Do you think that misinformation coming from the White House has caused real harm? Collins: First let me say that I was among many who advised the president to listen more closely to the excellent medical advisers that he has like Dr. Fauci and like Dr. Deborah Birx [the White House coronavirus response coordinator], and he has been doing that lately. And I think his daily press briefings have been far more helpful to the American people and that he has deferred in many cases to the experts who usually accompany him to those press briefings.

